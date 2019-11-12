Bangor High student who allegedly brought stolen handgun to school is expelled

The Bangor High School student who was arrested on Halloween for having a stolen firearm at school has been expelled.

School employees searched the student’s belongings on the morning of Halloween after they suspected the student had been using marijuana. They found the gun and drug paraphernalia, alerted the school resource officer who was on campus, and Bangor police arrested the student, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

On Friday, the Bangor School Committee voted unanimously to expel the student indefinitely during a special committee meeting on Friday, according to meeting minutes on the school department’s website. Police and school officials did not reveal the identity of the student, referring to the student as “Student X” in official public records.

“Student X’s conduct was deliberately disobedient and deliberately disorderly,” the meeting minutes read. “It is necessary for the peace and usefulness of the school to expel Student X from school.”

Superintendent Betsy Webb will have the discretion to provide the student with a re-entry plan with certain conditions that must be met in order for the student to be readmitted to school. Webb declined to comment.

Bangor police charged the student with theft of a firearm, a Class B felony, and two misdemeanors: burglary and possession of a firearm on school property.