Bangor High School student arrested after allegedly bringing handgun to school

A Bangor High School student was arrested and removed from campus Thursday morning after authorities allegedly found a handgun in the student’s belongings, Principal Paul Butler said in an email to families early in the afternoon.

School officials initially searched the student’s property because the student was suspected of having and using marijuana, according to Butler, who said that a search also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the student’s property.

Few other details were immediately available, including what the student was charged with, whether the gun was loaded and why the student allegedly had it. A spokesman for the Bangor Police Department and the superintendent of the Bangor School Department did not immediately respond to requests for information.

A school resource officer immediately arrested the student after the gun was found and removed the student. The arrest did not affect the normal routine of the school day, and other students remained in classes with their teachers as it took place, according to Butler.

“Situations like this are extremely rare in our school,” Butler said. “Federal law and school policy are clear and firm in establishing that a student found to be in possession of a firearm on school property faces the expulsion proceedings.”

This story will be updated.