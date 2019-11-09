UMaine men’s basketball team to visit Harvard

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. HARVARD

Time, site: 2 p.m. Sunday, Lavietes Pavilion, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Records (last season): UMaine 1-0; Harvard 1-0

Series, last meeting: Harvard leads 6-2, Harvard 76-63 on 12/21/08

Key players (last season’s statistics), Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (10.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.0 apg), 6-8 Vilgot Larsson (6.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 6-8 F Miks Antoms (1.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Harvard: 6-0 G Bryce Aiken (22.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg. 2.6 apg), 6-7 G Noah Kirkwood (11.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg); 6-5 G Justin Bassey (9.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg); 6-9 F Chris Lewis (10.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg)

Game notes: Four starters are back — as well as 2018 Ivy League player of the year Seth Towns, a 6-7 senior forward who sat out last season due to injury — for a Harvard team that finished 19-12, won the 2019 Ivy League regular-season title and lost at North Carolina State 78-77 in the second round of the NIT under 13th-year coach Tommy Amaker. First-team All-Ivy League point guard Aiken is one of 50 players nationally named to the Naismith Trophy watch list. He also is on the Bob Cousy Award watch list of the nation’s top point guards. Fleming became the 31st player in UMaine men’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career points after scoring 37 in his team’s season-opening 84-64 win over Merrimack. The Black Bears will face a similarly sized, if not taller, opponent in Harvard, which opened its season Tuesday with an 84-27 victory over Division III Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The Crimson were set to play at Northeastern on Friday night.