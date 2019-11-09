Anthony propels Central Aroostook to ‘D’ boys soccer title
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Bryan Anthony (left) of Central Aroostok, pictured during a game in September, scored both goals on Saturday as the Panthers beat North Yarmouth Academy 2-1 to win the Class D boys soccer state championship.
By BDN Staff Reports, Special to the BDN•
Bryan Anthony scored two goals in the last 6 1/2 minutes on Saturday morning, spearheading Central Aroostook of Mars Hill to a 2-1 victory over North Yarmouth Academy in the Class D boys soccer state championship game at Hampden Academy.
Goalkeeper Brayden Bradbury backstopped the win for Central Aroostook, which capped off an unbeaten season at 15-0-3.
Chas Rohde scored the goal for South champion NYA, which winds up 9-8-2.
