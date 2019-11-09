Wilton woman arrested after stealing vehicle with three children inside

LIVERMORE, Maine — A Wilton woman is behind bars after police said she stole a vehicle with three young children inside following a disturbance with a man.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said Shannon Lee Dupree, 42, is being held on $10,000 bail at the Androscoggin County Jail on several charges, including three counts each of criminal restraint and endangering the welfare of a child.

Just before 9 a.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call about a disturbance between a man and a woman on Butter Hill Road in Livermore.

When deputies arrived they were told the woman had left the scene and went toward Brettun’s Variety on Route 4 in Livermore.

Deputy Mike Mejia went to the store and was flagged down by a man who said his vehicle has been stolen while he was inside paying for gas.

He also said three children ages 2, 4 and 6 were inside at the time of the theft.

After notifying local police in surrounding communities, the search for the vehicle began.

At 9 a.m., Livermore Falls Police Office Walter Batchelder noticed the vehicle heading north on Route 4 and tried to stop it.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued on Route 4 toward Jay. Jay Police officer David Morin joined in the pursuit.

Maine State Troopers Marcus Reny and Randy Hall placed spikes down to deflate the vehicle’s tires.

The vehicle turned onto Greenridge Way, a dead end street, and crashed into a garage and residence.

Dupree was then taken into custody.

Police said the children were not injured and were quickly reunited with their father.

Dupree was identified as the woman involved in the earlier disturbance and charged by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and Livermore Falls Police Department.

She was arrested for three counts of criminal restraint and theft by unauthorized property by the sheriff’s office and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, eluding, operating after suspension and operating under the influence of drugs.