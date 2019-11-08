Parts of Aroostook County receive 4 inches of snow

CARIBOU, Maine — Residents across southern Aroostook County saw the first snowflakes of the season fall Thursday, as parts of the region were blanketed with several inches of snow while others received only a trace.

Joe Hewitt, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Caribou, said Friday that the bulk of the accumulation centered on southern Aroostook, after a swath of snowfall stretched over the area. Total accumulations were still being compiled in some places, he added.

“Houlton received the most snow, which was between 4 and 5 inches,” he said. “Linneus received 3.3 inches of snow and so did Cary Plantation.”

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

Bridgewater received 2 inches of snow.

Up in the St. John Valley in far northern Aroostook, Van Buren received 0.5 inches of snow.

In central Aroostook County, residents saw a mix of wet snowfall and light rain that did not stick to the ground in most places.

Carrie Shea, who lives in Presque Isle, said that she was surprised to hear from a friend in Houlton that her lawn was “covered in snow.”

“I had no idea what she was talking about,” she said Thursday, laughing as she looked around at her still green and leaf-strewn front lawn. “It is pretty much just kind of raining here. I didn’t even know it was really supposed to snow.”

In Penobscot County, Millinocket received 2.5 inches, while Bangor received just a trace of snow.

In Piscataquis County, East Sangerville, received 1 inch. Topsfield, which is located in Washington County, received 2 inches.

“Pretty much everyone else just received a trace of snow,” he said, adding that snowfall amounts were lower than expected.

According to NWS Caribou records, the earliest Aroostook County has ever seen snow was on Sept. 29, 1991. Record keeping at the weather service began in 1929.

The average date for snow to fall in The County is Oct. 26. The most snow ever recorded in October fell in the Caribou area in 1963, when 9.4 inches was recorded. The second highest total, 7.6 inches, also fell in 1959 in the Caribou area.