Millan leads UMaine women to season-opening victory over Delaware

Blanca Millan scored a career-high 37 points on Friday afternoon as the University of Maine women’s basketball team opened its season with a 69-56 victory over the University of Delaware at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware.

It was the season opener for both teams.

Millan, the 6-foot-1 senior guard and reigning America East player of the year and defensive player of the year, made 11 of 19 shots from the field and 13 of 15 free-throw attempts in pacing the UMaine offense.

“What a game. There’s no word to describe that,” Vachon said of Millan’s performance. “She really put us on her back. Anytime we needed a bucket, she had it. I’m really, really proud of her, proud of the whole team.”

Freshman guard Anne Simon added 12 points, five steals and five rebounds in her debut for coach Amy Vachon’s Black Bears while junior forward Maeve Carroll contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

UMaine was without senior forward Fanny Wadling, who suffered an apparent head injury in the exhibition game against McGill.

“I loved how our kids fought, getting down early. I thought Anne Simon played an outstanding game today as well,” Vachon said.

Jasmine Dickey led Delaware with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Kayla Shaw added 11 points for the Blue Hens, who play in the Colonial Athletic Association.

UMaine shot 44 percent from the field and made 20 of 23 free throws overall, 88.9 percent. Delaware made 32 percent of its field-goal tries and 60 percent (8 of 12) of its free throws.

UMaine outscored the Blue Hens 22-12 during the second quarter to erase an early 18-14 deficit and take a 36-30 halftime advantage.

Millan scored 20 first-half points for the Black Bears, including nine in the second quarter.

UMaine gradually extended its lead after intermission and held a 51-40 cushion after three periods.

UMaine returns to action Monday at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Game time is 7 p.m.