November 07, 2019
Maine could get its 1st measurable snowfall of the season tonight

Courtesy of James Willette | Star-Herald
Snow and slush in Maine in Presque Isle in 2017.
Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vermont — The National Weather Service says parts of northern New England could get their first measurable snowfall of the season.

The participation is expected to start as rain and turn to snow Thursday night and Friday morning.

[Maine DOT’s ‘snow fighters’ are gearing up for winter roads]

The weather service says 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected in northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine with up to 6 inches in the mountain summits of northern Vermont.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s on Thursday night.

 


Comments

