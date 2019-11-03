Wadling injured as UMaine women rout McGill in basketball exhibition game

The University of Maine women’s basketball team had its final tuneup on Sunday afternoon and several reserves received useful playing time in the Black Bears’ 61-22 exhibition victory over McGill University of Montreal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Eleven players logged at least 12 minutes of action as UMaine geared up for Friday’s 2 p.m. opener at the University of Delaware.

The Black Bears made short work of their Canadian visitors, scoring the game’s first 11 points en route to a comfortable 38-14 intermission lead.

“A lot of people got to play and it was good to see a lot of different combinations on the floor. We’re going to have to have a lot of different players step up for us this year and a lot of different players play,” UMaine head coach Amy Vachon said. “On different nights it could be different kids.

“Tonight was a good opportunity for everyone to show what they could do,” Vachon said.

Junior point guard Dor Saar registered 13 points, five assists and three rebounds in 24-plus minutes for the Black Bears.

“Everyone who stepped on the court for us today did a lot of good things,” Saar saiod. “That’s really important for us as a team. If everybody does their job, we’re going to be a really good team.”

UMaine’s tenacious defense limited McGill to an 18.4 percent shooting performance from the floor and the Black Bears also forced 17 turnovers.

“We work a lot on defense in practice. It’s our main focus. We know if we play great defense, it helps us on offense,” said senior guard Blanca Millan, who posted a game-high 19 points and five steals.

Senior forward Fanny Wadling, UMaine’s leading rebounder last season (9 rpg), pulled down 12 rebounds and had four points and two assists.

But Wadling suffered a possible concussion when she crashed to the court battling for a rebound with 6:26 left in the third period. She remained on the bench the rest of the game.

Wadling missed 10 games last season with a concussion.

UMaine junior forward Maeve Carroll produced five points, three steals and two assists. Freshman guard Anne Simon contributed five points, four rebounds and three assists, while freshman forward Abbe Laurence chipped in with four points and five assists in 12:59.

Nadege Pluviose, Jessica Salanon, Shayann Laguerre and Maddy Colpits scored four points each for McGill and Sirah Diarra grabbed eight rebounds.

“Maine was good. They’re well-coached,” McGill coach Ryan Thorne said. “They knew where they wanted to go with the ball, getting it to their best scorers, and they did a great job of that.

“I was most disappointed with our compete level. We didn’t compete,” Thorne said.