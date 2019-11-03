Fort Kent Warriors will defend their state soccer title after victory over Bucksport girls

FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent Community High School Warriors girls soccer team is just one game away from defending their state title as they head back to the Class C North Regional Championship following a semifinal win over Bucksport.

The Warriors defeated the Golden Bucks 6-1 in Fort Kent on Saturday.

Morgan Cyr and Gabby Martin each netted three goals for the Warriors offense. Cyr registered two assists and Martin, Kate Lamarre and Nancy Martin had one assist each.

Ella Hosford scored the singular Bucksport goal.

Warriors keeper Lyndsay Ouellette saved two shots, while the Golden Bucks’ Tori Watkins had 10 saves on 33 shots from the aggressive Fort Kent offense.

“Our girls have been focused and have been playing as a true team,” Fort Kent head coach Doug Cyr said. “From our keeper to our strikers, they all understand their roles and that over the course of the game their roles change. They adjust and play soccer. Drilling the fundamentals of soccer with them all season has been key. For us to be successful in this next game, we need to be focused.”

The top seeded Fort Kent (13-1-2) will take on No. 3 Houlton (14-2) in the regional championship on Tuesday on the artificial turf at Presque Isle Middle School. Tuesday’s game is also a rematch of last year’s regional championship, a game that Fort Kent won 1-0. The Warriors went on to win the Class C state title last year.

Houlton is the only team to beat Fort Kent on the season this year. The Shires were victorious over Fort Kent in Houlton on Oct. 12, beating them 3-0. The Warriors beat Houlton 3-1 on Sept. 27 in Fort Kent.

Houlton Pioneer Times writer Joseph Cyr contributed to this report.