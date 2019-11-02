Mt. Ararat boys hold off Bangor for first ‘A’ cross country crown since 1994

Maine’s top schoolboy distance runner helped his team end a lengthy championship drought Saturday.

Mt. Ararat High School senior Lisandro Berry-Gaviria not only captured his third consecutive Class A individual boys cross country championship Saturday, he helped the Topsham-based Eagles hold off runner-up Bangor for their first team title in 25 years at the Twin Brook Recreation Area in Cumberland.

Berry-Gaviria topped local rival Will Shaughnessy of Brunswick to win the individual race in 16 minutes, 51.76 seconds, the fastest time of the day regardless of class on the hilly 3.1-mile course.

Shaughnessy, a senior who had finished just 3.26 seconds behind Berry-Gaviria at the Class A North regional in Belfast a week earlier, trailed the three-time champion by 10.27 seconds while securing his second-place finish at states.

Mahamed Sharif of Westbrook (16:17.02) and Ben Greene of Falmouth (16:22.38) of Falmouth were next, followed by Bangor sophomore Daniel McCarthy, fifth in 16:26.11.

Berry-Gaviria had just enough help from his teammates for Mt. Ararat to outpoint Bangor 84-91 in the team competition, thanks to the contributions of Grady Satterfield (eighth), Lucas Bergeron (20th), Jace Holdsworth (23rd) and Nate Cohen (38th).

McCarthy was one of two Bangor runners to finish in the top 10, as junior Gordon Doore was seventh in 16:32.91. Bangor’s next three scorers, juniors Gavin Sychterz and James Fahey and sophomore Fritz Oldenburg, finished less than 10 seconds apart in 26th, 28th and 31st place, respectively.

That enabled coach Roger Huber’s Rams to defeat Brunswick for the first time this postseason but was not quite enough to catch Mt. Ararat. The Eagles previously won the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference and Class A North titles.

Elsewhere, host Greely won its first Class B state crown since 2016 while Maine Coast Waldorf of Freeport captured the Class C title for the second straight year.

In Class B, Greely used four runners in the top 15 to defeat defending state champion York 65-83.

North region champion Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor (99) was third, followed by 2017 champion Lincoln Academy of Newcastle (111), Cape Elizabeth (139), Caribou (172) and Hermon (184) at the head of the field.

Seniors claimed the top four positions in the race, led by Jack Bassett of Cape Elizabeth, whose 16:40.53 clocking shaded runner-up Jarret Gulden of Lincoln Academy by 1.64 seconds.

Griffin Allaire of Wells was third, just ahead of the Greely top duo of senior Riley Franklin (fourth) and junior Sam Wilson (fifth).

Leif Harvey (12th) and Elias Leggat-Barr (15th) also aided the Rangers’ cause.

York was led by seventh-place senior Eli Hultstrom.

MDI continued to display the tight team running that led it to the Penobscot Valley Conference and Class B North titles during the previous two weekends. Its five scoring runners separated by just 30.07 seconds to earn coach Desiree Sirois’ Trojans their top-three finish.

Junior Ponce Saltysiak was 13th overall for MDI in 17:38.66, followed by classmate Jon Genrich (17th), freshman Sam York (18th) and seniors Calvin Partin (19th) and Stephen Grierson (34th).

Caribou was paced by junior Jordan Duplissie’s ninth-place effort, while Ben Zapsky was 21st and Dylan Fowler 23rd for Hermon.

In Class C, junior Seamus Woodruff finished third to lead four Maine Coast Waldorf runners among the top 12 finishers, just enough front-of-the-pack strength for the South region champion to edge North winner Orono 50-57.

Senior Aiden Kusche finished seventh in support of Woodruff while Bryan Stark-Chessa (11th), John Miles Muentener (12th) and Louis Walker (24th) were Maine Coast Waldorf’s other scorers.

Orono, which defeated MCW for the state championship in 2016 and 2017 before finishing second to its southern Maine rival last fall, was led by sophomore Kyle McLellan in fourth place and junior Thorin Saucier in fifth.

Colby Pawson added a 10th-place effort for the Red Riots, while Tucker Ellis was 17th and Eli Ewer 33rd.

George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill placed third with 99 points. The Eagles featured freshman Sol Lorio’s eighth-place effort followed by junior Clark Morrison in 14th and senior Caden Mattson in 24th.

Will Perkins, a senior from Boothbay-Wiscasset, was the individual champion in 17:10.72, followed by Lisbon sophomore Aidan Laviolette (17:16.34).