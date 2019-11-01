Woman killed in Saint Albans crash

A Cambridge woman was killed Thursday afternoon after a collision in Saint Albans.

Heather Gallagher, 20, of Saint Albans was driving a tan 2002 Toyota Camry south on Palmyra Road about 4:48 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centerline and collided with a black 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by 65-year-old Susan Skillin, according to Somerset County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Michael O. Mitchell.

Skillin died at the scene, he said.

Gallagher was taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield where she was treated for a broken leg, Mitchell said.

Neither driver had any passengers.

The crash remains under investigation, but Mitchell said that slick road conditions and speed contributed to the crash.