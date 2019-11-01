Skowhegan man accused of possessing sexually explicit photos of Maine children

A Skowhegan man accused of possessing child pornography may have taken dozens of sexually explicit photos of Maine kids who were all under the age of 12, authorities said.

Christopher Raiche, 28, has been charged with one count of possessing sexually explicit materials, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police are now analyzing electronic devices that were seized from his home and have already identified some Maine children whom Raiche allegedly photographed, according to McCausland. They think there may have been other Maine kids whom he photographed.

Besides working in Oakland at a call center for a wireless company, Raiche also worked as a babysitter at his home and in other homes, McCausland said.

Raiche was arrested Oct. 18 after officials from the Maine State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security searched his Hilltop Drive home in Skowhegan. They searched the home based on a tip from the nonprofit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Raiche is now being held at the Somerset County Jail in Madison in lieu of $250,000 bail. He made his first court appearance in Skowhegan on Oct. 21, McCausland said. He was originally being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, but the judge increased it to $250,000.

Anyone with information about Raiche or potential victims can contact the Maine State Police’s computer crimes unit at 624-7076.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.