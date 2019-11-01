Olympia Sports will close 8 Maine stores — including at Bangor Mall

The Westbrook-based athletic retailer Olympia Stores announced Thursday that it will close eight locations across the state.

The move comes after national athletic retailer JackRabbit acquired Olympia Sports in early October. As a result of the acquisition, half of Olympia Sports’ 150 locations are being shuttered. That will leave 75 locations up and down the East Coast, according to SB360 Capital Partners LLC, which is overseeing the liquidation.

Olympia Sports’ locations at the Bangor Mall, Renny’s Plaza in Belfast, Biddeford Crossing, Hannaford Plaza in Farmington, Freeport Square, The Center For Shopping Plaza in Sanford, in South Paris and Wells Retail Center will close, according to SB360 Capital Partners.

The remaining closures will be spread across Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

That will leave Olympia Sports locations in Auburn, Ellsworth, Falmouth, Presque Isle, Rockland, South Portland, Waterville and Windham.

Olympia Sports opened its first store in The Mall Mall in South Portland in 1975.

JackRabbit said last month that its acquisition of Olympia Sports included certain assets and liabilities, including its online presence and the “Olympia Sports” brand. It plans to continue operating the stores it bought under Olympia’s name.