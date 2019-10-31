High winds expected for most of Friday, especially along the coast

Trick-or-treaters will miss the worst of a windstorm expected to hit coastal Maine with gusts of up to 60 mph starting after midnight Thursday.

A high wind warning is in effect for Hancock and Washington counties plus Bangor, Old Town and areas as far west as Greenville on Friday from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Todd Foisy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

❗️Strong Winds Expected tonight into Friday❗️ A High Wind Warning has been issued for Downeast Maine. A Wind Advisory is in place for interior areas of northern Maine. Gusts up to 50-60mph and power outages expected. #mewx pic.twitter.com/d1iwpJcYwJ — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) October 31, 2019

Temperatures in the mid-60s, a steady, light rain, 15 to 25 mph winds and gusts topping out at 25 mph are expected in those areas until midnight Thursday, Foisy said.

“The good news is that it will be warm [for Halloweeners], but it will be wet,” Foisy said. “As long as they avoid the puddles, they should be fine. We’re not expecting any thunderstorms.”

The high winds after midnight — 39 to 45 mph, with gusts at 60 mph — will cause power outages, uproot trees and dislodge boats along coastal Maine, particularly between Penobscot Bay and Eastport, right until it gets dark on Friday, Foisy said. Elsewhere winds will blow as hard as 35 to 45 mph. Seas will run as high as 18 feet, with light rain until 11 a.m. and a chance of showers until 2 p.m.

The strong low-pressure system creating the winds and rain is moving northeast from Lake Erie to the St. Lawrence Seaway.

“It will be a long event,” Foisy said. “The main threat is the strong winds.”