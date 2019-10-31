14-year-old boy charged with terrorizing after threatening message found at Newport high school

A 14-year-old student of Nokomis Regional High School in Newport was charged with terrorizing on Thursday after he allegedly wrote a threatening message on the wall of a boy’s bathroom, police said.

The discovery of the message prompted the school to initially have students shelter in place, meaning they stayed in their classrooms as the school heightened its security, according to Regional School Unit 19 Superintendent Michael Hammer. Students were sent home for the day around 12:30 p.m.

Police found the boy who was suspected of writing the message at his home, according to Newport Police Chief Len Macdaid. They arrested him and released him to his father later in the day.

Macdaid declined to say how police determined the boy had allegedly written the message on the bathroom wall. He was charged with terrorizing, a Class D misdemeanor.

The written message included a threat that someone would bring a rifle to school on Friday and shoot all of its students, according to Macdaid.

“I’m 100 percent convinced at this time that it’s safe for all students” to return to class, Macdaid said.

The incident came on the same day that a Bangor High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to school.