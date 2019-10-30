Ramsell hat trick leads Winslow past Belfast in B North field hockey final

Junior forward Karlie Ramsdell collected her first career hat trick and the Winslow Black Raiders erupted for four first-half goals before withstanding a furious Belfast rally in the second half to post a 5-2 victory in their Class B North championship at Hampden Academy on Wednesday afternoon.

Top seed Winslow, 15-2, advanced to its first state championship game since 2015 and will play 17-0 York in Saturday’s final at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

No. 2 seed Belfast wound up 13-4.

Belfast had not allowed more than two goals in a game all season long and had beaten Winslow 3-2 in a regular season finale Oct. 16.

Bodhi Littlefield opened the scoring just 6:02 into the game, and Ramsdell expanded the lead four minutes later. Sage Clukey and Ramsdell added goals in the final 12 minutes of the half as Mary Beth Bourgoin’s Raiders took a 4-0 lead into the intermission.

Talented senior Hannah Banks led Belfast’s second-half rally with a number of scintillating runs, and she scored the Lions’ second goal with 17:44 remaining after teammate Kayci Faulkingham had opened the Belfast scoring 8:34 earlier.

Ramsdell tipped in a Silver Clukey pass with 10:23 to complete her hat trick and sew up the victory.

Clukey had two assists.

Leah Pelotte wound up with five saves off 20 Belfast shot attempts, and Brooke Richards made seven saves on 18 Winslow attempts.

Each team had a defensive save.