Foxcroft edges rival Dexter to capture ‘C’ North field hockey title

The top-seeded and undefeated Foxcroft Academy Ponies knew their neighbors, the Dexter High School Tigers, were going to be troublesome in their Class C North field hockey championship game at Hampden on Wednesday night even though they had beaten the Tigers twice by a combined score of 7-1 during the regular season.

And that is how the game played out with the Ponies earning a hard-fought 2-1 victory thanks to senior forward Cassidy Marsh’s penalty stroke 1:59 into the second half.

Foxcroft Academy, now 17-0, will take on 16-1 Winthrop, the defending state champ, in Saturday’s state championship game at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Second seed Dexter finished at 13-4.

It was a defensive affair which was expected since Foxcroft entered the game allowing just two goals all season.

Sheryl Chase opened the scoring for the Ponies 6:12 into the game but Cheyenne Beem equalized just under five minutes later.

Both goals came off penalty corners with Aleshia Raymond assisting on Chase’s goal and Kiana Bennett setting up Beem’s tally.

Abbie Moore finished with three saves for Foxcroft Academy on five shot attempts while Dexter’s Shawnee McNally wound up with five saves on 16 shots.