Maine regulator won’t act on ethics complaints in Portland mayoral race until after election

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s ethics regulator said Tuesday it won’t act on dueling ethics complaints from Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling and a political committee that formed this summer to oppose him at least until November and after next Tuesday’s election.

The two sets of complaints were referred by the city of Portland to the Maine Ethics Commission on Monday. Jonathan Wayne, the commission’s executive director, said attorneys for all parties could not be reached to agree on scheduling for the matter ahead of a planned Wednesday meeting of the four-person board, which may now consider the complaints next month.

It means the matter will stretch past Election Day. Strimling, a first-term mayor elected in 2015, is seeking re-election in a ranked-choice voting race against attorney and City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, former school board chair Kate Snyder and server Travis Curran.

Strimling was elected amid a promise to be a “listener-in-chief” with backing from the business community, but he has warred with City Manager Jon Jennings and councilors during his tenure and is now running as a movement progressive with support from dozens of labor groups.

Much of Strimling’s business support has now transferred to Thibodeau and Snyder. In August, a political committee called Unite Portland emerged to run advertisements to oppose the mayor’s re-election while advocating for no other candidate in particular. The committee raised nearly $19,000 by September’s end, much of it from real estate developers.

Strimling’s campaign filed two ethics complaints against Unite Portland earlier this month, alleging several violations of state law including making $15,000 on advertising purchases that should have been disclosed within two days when they were made in September. They weren’t disclosed until other filings were made in October. The group is likely to be fined over that.

Unite Portland responded with a more nebulous mid-October complaint against Strimling, alleging that Progressive Portland, a group that backs the mayor, was boosting his campaign without filing campaign finance reports. The group’s co-founder has said it has only volunteered for Strimling and volunteer work is not considered a political contribution under state law.

This story will be updated.