Watch Bucksport’s giant paper mill stack come down this morning

Bucksport’s skyline will change for good Tuesday as the main smoke stack at the defunct paper mill comes down.

The smoke stack is set to come down at some point between 6 and 10 a.m.

Bucksport police will close Main Street from 7 to 8 a.m. between Third and Main streets, and a spot near the old mill entrance, where Main Street becomes Route 15. Police will also keep spectators off the Bucksport Waterfront Walkway.

Those who want to watch in person can watch from across the Penobscot River at Fort Knox State Historic Site, where admission will be free.

The area near the B Battery gun offers the best view, said Dean Martin, executive director of Friends of Fort Knox, a volunteer organization that manages the site for the state.

The razing of the smoke stack is the latest change to happen at the mill site, as a company that owns about 100 acres prepares to break ground next year on a land-based Atlantic salmon farm and Maine Maritime Academy plans a new continuing education annex on former mill property.