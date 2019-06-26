Maine Maritime Academy buys property on Bucksport paper mill site

Maine Maritime Academy has purchased a slice of the former Verso Paper mill site in Bucksport for a continuing-education annex that is expected to eventually draw 2,400 students to the town annually.

The Maine Maritime Academy Center for Professional Mariner Development will sit on four acres overlooking the Penobscot River. It will include an existing 20,000-square-foot administration and instruction building with classrooms, offices, training labs, simulator spaces and conference rooms. Maine Maritime plans to renovate the building and move into it this fall, with a new firefighting training facility built and operational by next spring.

The purchase marks another step toward the re-purposing of the Verso Paper mill that closed in late 2014, eliminating 570 jobs. The training annex is expected to be a boost for local businesses, with mariners seeking recertifications and Maine Maritime students patronizing restaurants, hotels and other businesses while they’re in town for training programs.

The annex will bring some name recognition to Bucksport as a seafaring-industry town, said Richard Rotella, the town’s economic development director.

Aside from the planned training center, Bucksport has four seafood processing plants at its industrial park, is pursuing grants to expand its facilities to lure more cruise ships to town, and a $250 million land-based Atlantic salmon producer closed on its own purchase of a portion of the mill site earlier this month.

Maine Maritime “is a wonderful addition to the mill site because there will be 50 merchant mariners there a week for 50 weeks a year once the school is up to capacity,” Rotella said.

The deal took longer than expected to come together. Maine Maritime Academy President William Brennan announced in November that the college had signed a purchase-and-sale agreement with site owner American Iron and Metal and expected to finalize the deal following a 60-day due-diligence period.

The facility will include training facilities built to resemble cargo vessels to help students learn how to put out fires aboard ships. In its first year, about 400 of Maine Maritime’s approximately 970 students would use the new center for off-campus training, plus some classroom work, including about 250 freshmen doing firefighter training, academy officials have said.

Another 500 maritime professionals could also come to the center for short recertification classes and training programs, for a total of 900 students in the first year. If all goes as planned, the number of professional sailors using the center for training is expected to rise to about 2,000 in five years or so.

The center could be useful to more than 20,000 mariners from all of New England and as far away as Ohio, officials have said.

The annex deal was years in the making. The school first announced its interest in establishing a safety and offshore survival institute at the site in April 2016, but the deal foundered. MMA examined a site in Penobscot before resuming talks with AIM.

AIM Development, a subsidiary of a Canadian scrap metal firm, bought the mill site along the Penobscot River at 2 River Road, and several buildings at 3 River Road — which is across the street — as part of a $58 million purchase in 2015.

Located in Castine, Maine Maritime enrolls 970 undergraduate and graduate students in career-oriented degree programs that include engineering, management, science and transportation.