Bangor area businessman guilty of pirating thousands of videos

After hearing seven days of testimony and deliberating for nearly four hours, a federal jury on Tuesday found that a former downtown Bangor area businessman pirated thousands of videos and sold them illegally online.

Douglas Gordon, 52, who previously lived in Brewer but now resides in Mattawamkeag, denied he that he knowingly violated copyright laws and committed mail fraud. Gordon owned Edge Video in Bangor and Brewer, both of which are now closed.

The prosecution claimed that Gordon was familiar with copyright law and knew that he did not have permission to make copies of films and sell them online for between $9.99 and $24.99. Jurors also found that Gordon committed mail fraud because customers expected to receive a DVD similar to ones sold at retail stores and large online sellers.

The U.S. attorney’s office claimed that Gordon sold more than 38,000 counterfeit copies of movies for nearly $590,000 in sales over many years.

Gordon took the stand Tuesday and admitted that he did not intend to violate copyright law but may not have fully understood them before selling copies of movies online.

Defense attorney Stephen Smith of Augusta said that his client was disappointed in the outcome and would appeal.

“The defense intends to carefully examine the record and appeal the verdict,” Smith said. “Mr. Gordon is a hardworking Maine businessman who was a staple in the revitalization of the downtown of Bangor.”

Prosecutors said that despite being warned by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in 2015 and in 2017 to cease his alleged illegal activities, Gordon ignored them and continued to unlawfully reproduce and sell tens of thousands of counterfeit copies of copyright-protected motion pictures and mail them to buyers. The indictment covers alleged copyright infringement during the first six months of 2014 and the final six months of 2016.

The prosecution also said that Gordon committed mail fraud between April 2014 and January 2019 by sending counterfeit copies of DVDs to purchasers who believed they were purchasing authentic motion picture DVDs of good quality. The copies Gordon sold and mailed were of inferior quality, the indictment alleged.

The victims include Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., Mercury Pictures and the Walt Disney Co. Representatives from those film companies, along with Gordon’s former employees, testified for the prosecution.

Gordon remains free on $2,500 unsecured bail.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Gordon faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the mail fraud charge and up to three years in federal prison on the copyright infringement counts. He also could be fined up to $250,000 and be ordered to pay restitution.