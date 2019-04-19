Man accused of pirating, selling videos faces new mail fraud charge

The man accused of illegally copying and selling pirated movies for years faces more prison time after he was indicted Wednesday on an additional charge of mail fraud.

Douglas Gordon, 51, who previously lived in Brewer but now resides in Mattawamkeag, is scheduled to be arraigned April 29 in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

In January, Gordon pleaded not guilty to two counts of copyright infringement in 2014 and 2016. He remains free on $2,500 unsecured bail that includes limited access to the internet as a condition.

Since his first court appearance, five film companies have been named as victims in court documents. They include Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., Mercury Pictures and the Walt Disney Co.

The mail fraud charge alleges that between April 2014 and January 2019 mailed copies of DVDs to purchasers who believed they were purchasing authentic motion picture DVDs of good quality. The copies Gordon sold and mailed were of inferior quality, the indictment said.

Between October 2010 and December 2016, Gordon and the operators of the websites on which he marketed the DVDs allegedly earned more than $588,000. Last year, Gordon allegedly earned $45,000 from the sale of counterfeit movies

The federal statute of limitations prevents Gordon from being charged with crimes that allegedly occurred before Jan. 21, 2014.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations warned Gordon in 2015 and again in 2017 to cease his alleged illegal activities, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court. But, according to the U.S. attorney’s office, Gordon ignored those warnings, and between 2015 and January 2019 continued “unlawfully reproducing and selling tens of thousands of counterfeit copies of copyright-protected motion pictures.”

Gordon’s attorney Stephen Smith of Bangor said Friday that he is evaluating the evidence and anticipates going to trial this year.

“Doug is a longtime downtown [Bangor] business owner who helped revitalize the downtown before such efforts became cool,” Smith said.

Gordon owned Edge Video with locations in Bangor and Brewer. Both have closed.

If convicted, Gordon faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the mail fraud charge and up to three years in federal prison on the copyright infringement counts. He also could be fined up to $250,000 and be ordered to pay restitution if convicted.