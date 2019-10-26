UMaine beats William & Mary to snap three-game losing streak

The University of Maine snapped a three-game losing skid by scoring 24 unanswered points and withstanding a furious fourth-quarter William & Mary rally to subdue the Tribe 24-25 on Saturday afternoon at sun-drenched Alfond Stadium in Orono.

UMaine, which extended its homecoming winning streak to four, improved to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

William & Mary (2-6 overall, 0-4 CAA) suffered its fifth straight loss.

William & Mary was the only CAA team to beat UMaine last season.

Kenny Doak’s 24-yard field goal with a minute left, just after a facemask penalty on Bill Murray extended UMaine’s final drive, sewed up the win.

William & Mary had sandwiched a couple of touchdowns around a successful onside kick to pull within 31-25 with 6:59 left.

Doak had earlier kicked a 38-yarder.

True freshman quarterback Joe Fagnano, after starting the game with three incompletions, completed 13 of his next 14 passes including touchdown strikes of 67 yards to Earnest Edwards and 64 yards to Jaquan Blair.

Wide receiver Edwards threw an 18-yard TD pass to Blair and running back Joe Fitzpatrick added a 1-yard run.

Fagnano finished with 15 completions on 22 passes for 249 yards. Blair caught four for 115 yards and Edwards had four for 92 yards. Joe Fitzpatrick carried the ball 13 times or 57 yards and Fagnano had 13 for 42.

William & Mary true freshman quarterback Hollis Mathis scored on runs of 6, 16 and 7 yards for the Tribe and Bronson Yoder reached the end zone on a 3-yard run.

Mathis completed just four of 22 passes for 68 yards and he added 52 rushing yards on 19 carries. Owen Wright gained 73 yards on 13 carries.

The Black Bears erased 6-0 and 12-7 deficits to take a 21-12 lead into the intermission on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Fagnano to Edwards and Fitzpatrick’s 1-yard run.

Fitzpatrick’s run was set up by Kayon Whitaker, who forced a Mathis fumble and recovered it at the William & Mary 41-yard line.

UMaine spotted the Tribe a 6-0 lead when William & Mary took the opening kickoff and marched 67 yards on 10 running plays. Mathis ran 6 yards for the TD.

Alejandro Oregon blocked Jake Johnston’s extra point.

UMaine took a 7-6 lead with a 10-play 80-yard drive capped by Edwards’ 19-yard pass to Blair, who went up high over Tribe cornerback Latrelle Smith to haul it in. It was Edwards’ third TD pass of the season and fourth of his career.

It took the Tribe just 2:36 to answer as they covered 60 yards in eight plays with Yoder busting into the end zone from the three yard line.

This time it was UMaine’s turn to produce a quick response and this one took just 35 seconds.

Fagnano found an open Edwards on the left side and the speedy Edwards faked out the Tribe defensive back before running the final 40 yards untouched.

On the ensuing series, Whitaker forced and recovered the Mathis fumble and a 27-yard sweep by wide receiver Devin Young on third-and-1 set the Black Bears up the W&M 5-yard line.

Fitzpatrick scored two plays later.