Endicott scores 31 unanswered points to beat Husson football team

Endicott College scored 31 unanswered points to rally from a six-point deficit and earn a 41-16 Commonwealth Coast Conference victory over Husson University on Saturday afternoon at the Winkin Sports Complex in Bangor.

Joe Kalosky completed 12 of 22 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns and he ran for another score. Endicott (6-1 overall, 4-0 CCC) made four interceptions.

Husson is now 2-5 overall, 2-2 in the conference.

Kalosky’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Bracamonte and Nick DiCairano’s PAT kick with 5:42 left in the first half gave the Gulls a 17-16 lead. They added another touchdown 2:13 later when Anthony Whitely scored on a 1-yard plunge after Mehdi Squalli intercepted a David Morrison pass and returned it 30 yards to the 1-yard line.

Endicott salted the game away with 17 fourth-quarter points on DiCairano’s 41-yard field goal, Kalosky’s 2-yard scoring run and a 4-yard TD pass from Kalosky to Shea McManaway after Grayson Maddux’s 26-yard interception return.

Endicott needed only 1:48 to take the lead as Kalosky threw a 23-yard TD pass to McManaway on a four-play, 66-yard game-opening drive.

But the Eagles answered 7:49 later when Morrison (16-for-33 passing, 175 yds., 2 TDs, 4 INTs) hooked up with Tyler Halls on an 8-yard TD pass.

Devin Pickett’s 29-yard field goal gave Husson a 10-7 lead, but DiCairano responded with a 41-yarder.

Husson took a 16-10 lead on Morrison’s 1-yard pass to Aidan Hogan but the PAT was blocked.

Kalosky and Bracamonte teamed up just 1:11 later to give the Gulls the lead for good.

Greg Ruff was Endicott’s leading rusher with 50 yards on nine carries and Whitely added 47 on seven carries. McManaway caught five passes for 69 yards and Bracamonte had four for 69.

Tim Russell and Allen Gibson were each involved in eight tackles for Endicott.

Shawn Noel Jr. rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 33 carries for Husson and led the Eagles with five catches for 37 yards. Halls (55 yards) and Hogan (40 yards) each made four receptions.

Kaleb Caron paced the defense with eight tackles and David Redmond had six, while Brandon Williams made an interception good for 62 yards that set up Hogan’s TD reception.

Husson travels to Nichols (5-2 overall, 3-1 CCC) at noon Saturday.