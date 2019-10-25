Gov. Mills is announcing grants for more car-charging stations

WEST GARDINER, Maine — Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is unveiling a new fast-charging station for electric cars and offering incentives for more of them.

Mills will be announcing details Friday when she unveils a new charging station at the Maine Turnpike plaza in West Gardiner. She said it was funded through federal Volkswagen settlement money awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation.

Mills also says the 23 municipalities will receive incentives to install 47 new charging stations across the state for the public use.

It’s part of a larger effort to boost the charging infrastructure for electric cars in Maine. And it’s paired with a program that provides rebates for qualifying plug-in hybrid and battery-powered vehicles at participating car dealers.