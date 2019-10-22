Richmond man’s death was a homicide, police say

The death of a Richmond man earlier this month is now being investigated as a homicide.

Andrew Sherman, 48, was found dead in his Kimball Street home almost two weeks ago by a friend, who had gone to check on him after no one had heard from Sherman for a few days, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Sherman lived alone, and he had not worked in recent years because of injuries from a car crash, McCausland said.

Police called his death earlier this month “suspicious” before McCausland announced Tuesday that the Maine State Police considered Sherman’s death a homicide.

An autopsy has been completed, but McCausland said that no further information is being released at this time.

McCausland said detectives have interviewed family, friends and neighbors of Sherman, but continue to ask for help from anyone who had seen or talked to Sherman after Sept. 25.

Anyone with information can call the state police in Augusta at 624-7076, ext. 9.