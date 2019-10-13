Richmond man’s death is suspicious, police say

A man whose body was found inside his Richmond home late last week died under suspicious circumstances, police say.

Andrew Sherman, 48, was found dead in his Kimball Street home about 5 p.m. Friday by a friend, who had gone to check on him after no one had heard from Sherman for a few days, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Sherman lived alone, and he had not worked in recent years because of injuries from a car crash, McCausland said.

State police investigators have been at Sherman’s home in downtown Richmond since Friday night examining the scene, McCausland said.

An autopsy was conducted at the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta on Saturday, but McCausland said no details are being released at this time.

Anyone who has been in contact with Sherman in the past week can contact investigators either by stopping by at the Richmond Fire Department or calling the state police in Augusta at 624-7076, ext. 9.