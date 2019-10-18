Wide receiver back in UMaine football lineup after broken nose

The University of Maine football team will have All-Colonial Athletic Association wide receiver Earnest Edwards back in the lineup Saturday.

The senior missed the Richmond game with a fractured nose suffered last Wednesday. Neither Edwards or Black Bears head coach Nick Charlton would not divulge how it happened, but one media report said he suffered the injury while playing pickup basketball.

Charlton subsequently asked Edwards not to be on the sidelines for the game to make sure and keep him out of harm’s way.

“I wanted him to take care of himself because you can get a lot of complications with those types of things,” Charlton said.

“He felt like it was best for the team, and I agreed with it,” Edwards said.

The All-CAA kickoff returner said practice has gone better than he expected in spite of dealing with the aftermath of having a broken nose.

“I thought my breathing might be a little off, but I feel good. I still have my legs and my lower body,” said Edwards, who will be wearing a protective visor on his helmet.

Edwards said the visor isn’t a big deal, since he wore one during his first two seasons at UMaine.

“He will bring another threat to the offense. He’s a go-to guy and a check-down guy,” freshman quarterback Joe Fagnano said of having Edwards back in the lineup.