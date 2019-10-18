UMaine men’s hockey team knocks off eighth-ranked Quinnipiac

The recent men’s hockey rivalry between the University of Maine and Quinnipiac University has become a home team’s nightmare.

For the sixth straight game between the two, the visiting team came out on top Friday night. Junior left wing Eduards Tralmaks scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Black Bears to a 4-2 triumph over the eighth-ranked Bobcats at People’s United Center in Hamden, Connecticut.

Power-play goals by Tim Doherty and Adam Dawe snapped a 2-2 tie and junior goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped all 17 shots he faced in the third period and finished with 31 as UMaine improved to 3-1.

Quinnipiac fell to 2-1.

The teams play again at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“It was a nice road win against a good team,” UMaine head coach Red Gendron said. “In the end, when we needed to win battles, we did. Jeremy Swayman played well and we protected the lead well.”

Tralmaks, who scored eight goals in 36 games last season, tallied his fourth and fifth of the season to stake UMaine to a 2-0 lead. His second goal came 46 seconds into the second period, but Quinnipiac’s Joe O’Connor cut the lead in half 1:13 later.

Wyatt Bongiovanni’s power-play goal made it 2-2 at the 9:06 mark of the second period, but Doherty scored what proved to be the game-winner less than three minutes later, only seconds after the Bobcats generated a short-handed 2-on-1 and hit the crossbar.

“[Mitch Fossier] broke quickly up the ice with the puck and we had a 3-on-1 because they were trapped in our zone. Foss made an unbelievable pass and all I had to do was put it in,” Doherty said.

It was Doherty’s third goal of the season and his second game-winner. He also had an assist on UMaine’s other game-winning goal by Tralmaks.

The Bobcats stormed the UMaine net seeking the equalizer in the third period but Swayman kept them off the scoresheet with a series of quality saves. Dawe then supplied UMaine with an insurance goal with 10:03 remaining.

A bouncing puck landed on the stick of Tralmaks, who got it over to Dawe.

“I tried to redirect it over to Dawe and he made an unbelievable shot. He didn’t have much room to put it in,” Tralmaks said.

UMaine killed off two penalties in the final 7:59 of the game, including a 6-on-4 situation late when Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold pulled goalie Keith Petruzzelli in favor of an extra attacker.

“They had a good press at the end but we killed those penalties, we battled and stuck together,” Doherty said. “We played real tough to the end.”

Tralmaks opened the scoring 8:49 into the game when he dove to poke home a Levi Kleiboer rebound.

He extended it to 2-0 with a wraparound after he hunted down J.D. Greenway’s shot behind the net.

“We played our hearts out,” said Tralmaks, who added that Swayman played a major role in the victory.

“He is such a huge part of our team,” Tralmaks said. “He gives us an opportunity to win every game.”

Swayman, a fourth-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins, has a 1.31 goals-against average and a .957 percentage in his last three games.

Fossier racked up four assists to give him seven over his last three games. Tralmaks’ two goals extended his goal-scoring streak to three games.

Petruzzelli made 14 saves for the Bobcats, who outshot Umaine 33-18 including a 17-2 advantage in the third period.

UMaine went 2-for-4 on the power play and Quinnipiac was 1-for-6.