Man wanted in 2 states and arrested at Bangor hotel is released from jail

The Colorado man arrested Thursday by Bangor police on a fugitive from justice warrant was released from the Penobscot County Jail on Friday after Florida’s attorney general declined to authorize his extradition to the Sunshine State.

Michael Tegge, 48, was wanted in Orange County, Florida, for failure to register as a sex offender. Bangor police officers found him at the Residence Inn in Bangor and arrested him Thursday morning on the warrant out of Orange County. He was also wanted in Nebraska on charges related to that state’s sex offender registry laws.

But on Friday, the Florida Attorney General’s office told the Orange County Sheriff’ Office in Florida that it would not authorize Tegge’s extradition from Maine to Florida, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.

As a result, Tegge was released from Penobscot County Jail.

While they were investigating Tegge, Bangor police asked to see occupancy records at the Residence Inn, and charged the hotel’s manager with a failure to comply after the hotel denied the request.

The charge against the hotel manager is a Class E misdemeanor, punishable by a $1,000 fine, a jail sentence of up to 180 days or both.