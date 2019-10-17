Man wanted in 2 states arrested at Bangor hotel, and hotel’s manager charged in the process

A Colorado man wanted in two states was arrested at a Bangor hotel Thursday morning, and police charged the hotel manager in the process for allegedly not letting police view the hotel’s guest list.

Bangor police arrested Michael Tegge, 48, of Sterling, Colorado, at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Bass Park Boulevard. He is wanted in Florida and Nebraska for charges related to those states’ sex offender registry laws.

Bangor police received a tip earlier this week that Tegge was staying at the Residence Inn.

When officers from the Bangor Police Department’s criminal investigation division asked to view the Residence Inn’s occupancy records, the hotel refused, according to Bangor police spokesman Sgt. Wade Betters. State laws requires that hotels show guest records to “any lawful agent of the licensing authority.”

As a result, Bangor police charged the manager of the Residence Inn with a Class E misdemeanor for refusing to comply, which is punishable by a $1,000 fine, a jail sentence of up to 180 days or both.

Tegge will be extradited back to Florida, according to Bangor police.