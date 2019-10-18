A Caribou native was cheered on by her hometown as she embarked on the first all-woman spacewalk today

CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou native and astronaut Jessica Meir made history this morning as she and fellow astronaut Christina Koch embarked on the first all-woman spacewalk at 7:50 a.m.

Live coverage of Meir and Koch’s venture into space is currently being streamed from NASA on bangordailynews.com

In addition to supporters across the world, Meir’s hometown of Caribou is proudly cheering her on from Earth. In addition to planning numerous events surrounding Meir’s trip to space, the city recently sent a winning proposal to NASA in which students from her former school will have a chance to speak with her while she is aboard the International Space Station on Oct 29.

More than 200 downlink proposals were written, but NASA only granted access to Caribou and nine others in the country.

The small community of fewer than 10,000 people came together and formed a committee in order to ensure that their proposal met all of NASA’s standards, a process that Caribou High School Principal Travis Barnes said “began about a year ago when we first discovered that Meir would have a chance to explore space.”

This committee quickly grew in size, with members tasked to handling unique portions of the proposal, including an impact statement which summarizes why the downlink is so important for not only students, but the community of Meir’s hometown.

This statement cites Meir’s 1995 yearbook quote, in which she wrote that her future goal was to embark on a spacewalk, a goal that was realized this morning.

To coincide with this theme, students in Caribou will be asked “What is your spacewalk?” this month and learn about setting, and ultimately achieving, their own personal goals.

Caribou Marketing and Events Coordinator Christina Kane-Gibson, a member of this committee, shared a story about how her 7-year-old son was particularly inspired by Meir’s journey into space.

His class created crafts out of paper plates in which the face represented their helmet and they drew their faces in the middle. On the back, they wrote about how they watched Meir “blast off” into space during class.

“When he got home,” Kane-Gibson said, “he was so proud. He hung it on the fridge and we talked about it. He said ‘I can reach my goals too.’”

She said her son watching Meir, who attended the same school, literally reach for the stars gave him the inspiration and confidence to realize that he can achieve his dreams too.

“I think that’s part of the reason we’re really excited about this,” Kane-Gibson said. “It shows us here in Caribou that yes, you can do it. You can make your dreams come true, you just need a little inspiration.”

Meir’s first spacewalk was originally planned for Oct. 16 with the goal of replacing a faulty power uni, but station managers decided to postpone this walk, according to NASA, as the failed unit “has no impact on the crew’s safety or ongoing laboratory experiments.”

Today, Meir and Koch will replace a failed power controller, or battery charge-discharge unit. Their mission will involve exiting the Quest airlock, crossing the threshold into space, and venturing to the “far side of the station on the Port 6 truss structure” to replace the discharge unit. NASA estimates that this task will take roughly five and a half hours.

The failed controller will then return to Earth on the SpaceX Dragon resupply ship, and station managers will schedule three battery replacement spacewalks in the future.

Today also marks Meir’s second landmark achievement, as she became the first Maine woman to travel into space in late September when she boarded the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and embarked on a 220-mile flight to the International Space Station.

Meir is scheduled to return to Earth early next year.