Auburn man pleads guilty to federal marijuana charges

An Auburn man who was among 14 people charged in a federal drug probe that led to a string of raids almost 20 months ago has pleaded guilty to three federal charges.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that Timothy Veilleux, 53, pleaded guilty to three counts of maintaining drug-involved premises on behalf of himself and two companies, 1830 Lisbon St. LLC and Comvest Inc., at U.S. District Court in Portland on Monday. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a conspiracy charge against him.

Veilleux is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 28, and remains free on unsecured bail, according to the Sun Journal.

The charges stem from a federal probe into a large-scale marijuana manufacturing and distribution ring that in February 2018 resulted in raids at 20 properties in Lewiston and Auburn in which authorities seized 650 pounds of marijuana, marijuana concentrate, jars of butane hash oil, guns and cars, including a $190,000 Lamborghini.

An indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in October 2018 named 14 individuals — including Veilleux — and seven companies with being involved in what the U.S. attorney’s office described as an indoor pot growing and selling conspiracy that operated between 2015 and Feb. 27, 2018, and included individuals from Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont.

The indictment alleged that the businesses were used to manufacture and distribute marijuana and to launder money earned in the operation.

In addition to his guilty pleas, Veilleux agreed to forfeit $193,448 in proceeds from the sale of 1830 Lisbon St. and $85,525 from the sale of Comvest Inc., the Sun Journal reports.