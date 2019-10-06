New Brunswick drubs UMaine in men’s hockey exhibition game

The University of Maine men’s hockey team received an outstanding performance from senior goalie Stephen Mundinger, but that was one of few bright spots on Sunday afternoon at Alfond Arena in Orono.

The Black Bears’ miserable season-opening weekend concluded with a 5-0 setback to defending Canadian national champion the University of New Brunswick.

Providence College dealt the Black Bears their worst season-opening loss in program history on Saturday, 7-0, in Providence, Rhode Island. The Friars outshot UMaine 59-29.

New Brunswick, which has won five Canadian national championships in the past nine years, dominated the Black Bears in all phases of the game. But Mundinger kept the Black Bears within striking distance, making 17 saves on 18 shots through the first half of the game.

The native of Smithtown, New York, who has played in just five games during his UMaine career, made several top-shelf saves during his stint.

The only goal off him was a power-play tally by Matthew Boucher, who darted to top of the crease at the far post and jammed home a pass from below the extended goal line by Mark Rassell.

Freshman Matthew Thiessen replaced Mundinger with 9:49 left in the second period and surrendered three goals over the rest of the period.

Alexandre Goulet was credited with the second goal when his centering pass glanced into the net off a sliding UMaine player’s skate.

Olivier LeBlanc extended the lead on a 4-on-3 power play when his slap shot from the high slot hit Thiessen and carried into the net.

Patrick Watling capped the second-period scoring when he skated unattended to the far post and simply had to direct a Goulet pass past the helpless Thiessen.

Tyler Boland scored UNB’s third power-play goal early in the third period with a rising wrist shot from the left circle past Thiessen’s stick into the short-side corner.

UNB freshman goalie Samuel Harvey was rarely tested and wound up with 14 saves.

UMaine captain Mitch Fossier, the Black Bears’ leading scorer a year ago, had two of UMaine’s best scoring chances.

Harvey slid across to make a nifty save off Fossier’s one-timer off a Eduards Tralmaks pass in the first period.

Fossier had a short-handed breakaway in the third period but sailed his backhander high.

Harvey preserved his shutout with a nice left pad save off J.D. Greenway’s 25-foot slap shot with 3:15 remaining.

UMaine hosts Alaska Anchorage for 7 p.m. games on Friday and Saturday.