Woman killed in Oxford County crash

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said a passenger was killed when a pickup truck hit a tree along Main Street in the town of Stoneham.

Officials identified the victim of the Friday night crash as Ashley Gordon, 31, of Bethel.

Deputies said her two children, who were in the backseat, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening; they say the driver, 30-year-old Terrence Gordon of Bethel, was unhurt.

Part of Route 5 was closed while the crash was reconstructed by the Main State Police.

Investigators believe another vehicle was in the area at the time of the crash. They’re asking for anyone with information to contact them.

Stoneham is northwest of Waterford, near the Maine-New Hampshire border.