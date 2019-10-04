Kent State rules no Title IX violation in UMaine field hockey snafu, offers to pay for teams to play again

The Office of Compliance, Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action at Kent State University in Ohio has finished its investigation concerning the decision to halt the Sept. 7 field hockey game between the University of Maine and Temple University before its completion.

Kent State officials had stopped the game prior to the second overtime to clear the field to hold a pregame fireworks display for the Kent State football game, which was to be held 90 minutes later at an adjacent stadium.

Kent State President Todd Diacon said Friday afternoon the university is willing to reimburse the two schools if they want to reschedule the game, which was tied 0-0, this fall.

“We deeply regret the negative impact of the match cancellation upon the Temple University and University of Maine field hockey teams,” Diacon said. “I have reached out to both presidents with the offer to reimburse reasonable and customary costs for their teams to play a makeup match this year, if possible.”

The game is apparently being treated as an exhibition since neither school has it listed among its results.

Kent State’s investigation did not find Title IX violations or gender-related bias and noted that a similar scheduling situation occurred in 2016.

“In that case, the field hockey match continued and fireworks for football were canceled,” Diacon said. “The current case involved new and different personnel and has provided an important opportunity to assess and improve our procedures and communication.”

The Sept. 7 game began at 9 a.m. and both schools had been informed in May that they would need to leave the field by 10:30 due to fire marshal regulations, even though the fireworks display was not scheduled to start until noon.

At the time, UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph pointed out that the written contract for the game made no mention of a 10:30 stop and that Kent State failed to communicate what would happen if the game was still in progress at that time.

The game was about to being the second 10-minute, sudden-death overtime period when they were asked to leave the facility. If neither team scored, it would have been decided via a penalty-stroke shootout.

The situation created an outcry on national social media which included several prominent people, including ESPN’s Jay Bilas, voicing disapproval of Kent State’s handling of the situation. Several former Kent State players were also appalled by the situation.

UMaine’s Title IX department filed a complaint with Kent State’s Title IX administrators.

“First and foremost, it is offensive and upsetting to think that because of your gender, your sport is looked upon as less. We work just as hard as the men’s teams,” UMaine senior Riley Field said at a press conference held in Orono.

Kent State athletic director Joel Nielsen previously admitted that his staff had not properly handled the situation.

“A different decision should have been made to ultimately ensure the game reached its conclusion,” he said.

Friday’s release indicated that Kent State is going to take several steps to evaluate its policies and ensure that this kind of situation never happens again.

Kent State’s Intercollegiate Athletics Equity and Diversity Committee will conduct a self-study on gender equity in athletics. The school will administer a climate study of student-athletes and department staff.

They will also take stock of their progress toward “The Game Plan,” which is its strategic plan for athletics which is in its final year.

Diacon acknowledged that the situation has not reflected well on Kent State.

“Beyond the negative impact upon the visiting teams directly involved, we are sorry that this incident has reflected poorly on the proud tradition of academic and competitive excellence in women’s athletics at Kent State,” Diacon said.

“The actions we are taking will not only ensure that an incident like this does not occur again but, most importantly, will make all student-athletes, our Golden Flashes and visitors alike, feel supported and treated with respect, kindness and purpose in everything we do.”