Saturday, October 5, 2019: Listen to the scientists, denial of Palestinian human dignity, no climate emergency

Listen to the scientists

If 97 percent of mechanics told you that the plane your family was boarding was unsafe, would you stop them? Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists are warning us of the impacts of human-caused climate change. Let’s switch planes.

In his Sept. 26 BDN column, Matthew Gagnon cites seven climate “alarmists” who between 1969 and 1989 called out early warnings that were inaccurate. He uses these inaccuracies to try to debunk the claims of 97 percent of today’s climate scientists.

Gagnon, CEO of The Maine Heritage Center, writes thoughtful pieces but the underpinning seems to be a fear that any increase in government activity, in this case in response to climate change, restricts our free market economy. So, Gagnon doubts climate change. But we can attack climate change without using government regulation.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763 is a bipartisan bill placing a gradually increasing fee on carbon, returning the dividend to all individuals on an equal basis. It is an approach supported by over 3,500 economists. It allows the free market to choose the winners and the losers, driving innovation in renewable energy. Let your members of Congress know that you too support this action.

Nancy Jacobson

Bangor

Denial of Palestinian human dignity

Tim Paradis is right on in his criticism of U.S. foreign policy toward Israel save for his approval of the U.S.-Israeli alliance, which necessarily linked the Zionist determination to have all of Palestine without Palestinians — and the 1948 expulsion of approximately 750,000 Palestinians from their homes, farms, and businesses, and denial of their return, as a condition of United Nations recognition of Israel.

Before entering that alliance, President Harry Truman resisted, grousing that Israel would never be satisfied with the UN’s unfair partition that gave the 30 percent Jewish minority political control of most of Palestine. He was outraged by what amounted to ethnic cleansing and the Zionist assassination of UN emissary Count Folke Bernadotte that proved his fears all too well-founded.

That “strong” alliance has been sustained by granting Israel immunity for its egregious breaches of international law; endless violence and repression of Palestinians in the occupied territories, continuing confiscation of Palestinians’ land, homes, water, and natural resources; by extravagant U.S. funding of these depredations; and by U.S. tolerance of Israel’s refusal to end the occupation when Palestinians agreed to settle for 22 percent of Palestinian territory, the right of return, and peaceful relations.

Meanwhile, Israel periodically ” mows the lawn” — killing Gazan refugees from their stolen homeland. Truman, Eisenhower, Bush I, Carter, Clinton, and Obama all sought an end to this travesty of justice and met Israel’s refusal to agree to a boundary that precluded continued denial of Palestinians’ human dignity.

William H. Slavick

Portland

No climate emergency

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) decided to upgrade their temperature monitoring stations and developed a system called U.S. Climate Reference Network (USCRN) in 2005.

You can go to their website to look at the temperature data.

Scroll down and then select National Temperature Index. The next screen, titled “Time Series” allows you to input the time period you wish to examine. The time period I chose was 2005 to 2019. That data shows virtually zero global warming.

The other NOAA temperature monitoring program data, called “nCLIMDIV” has historical data going back to 1895. ClimDiv yields the same result: virtually zero global warming from 2005 to 2019. Check it out. You get to choose what you believe. There is no climate emergency.

Larry Grimard

Jefferson