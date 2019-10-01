Trump congratulates Chinese Communist Party on 70-year rule

President Donald Trump has tweeted his congratulations to China on 70 years of Communist Party rule.

The U.S. leader wrote “Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China!”

Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

Trump has generally spoken favorably about Chinese leader Xi Jinping, though relations between the two countries have deteriorated since he took office.

Trump has launched a trade war with China and his administration has been critical of China’s repression of Uighur Muslims and other minorities.

Tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong protested on Tuesday against mainland Chinese control.