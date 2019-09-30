6-year-old hit while waiting for school bus in Farmington

A 6-year-old child was hit Monday morning while waiting for a school bus in Farmington.

The child was struck by a motor vehicle about 8:15 a.m. on Route 27, also known as New Vineyard Road, the Farmington Police Department said. The child, who attends school in the Mt. Blue Regional School District, was the only child injured, the district said in a Facebook post.

The child was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with a leg injury, Farmington police said.

Farmington police did not identify the child or the driver involved in the crash. No other details about the crash have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.