Mid-Maine
September 30, 2019
Mid-Maine Latest News | 'Budtenders' | Bangor Metro | Northern Light | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

6-year-old hit while waiting for school bus in Farmington

Micky Bedell | BDN
Micky Bedell | BDN
A 6-year-old was hit by a vehicle while waiting for a school bus on New Vineyard Road in Farmington on Monday morning, police said.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A 6-year-old child was hit Monday morning while waiting for a school bus in Farmington.

The child was struck by a motor vehicle about 8:15 a.m. on Route 27, also known as New Vineyard Road, the Farmington Police Department said. The child, who attends school in the Mt. Blue Regional School District, was the only child injured, the district said in a Facebook post.

The child was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with a leg injury, Farmington police said.

Farmington police did not identify the child or the driver involved in the crash. No other details about the crash have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like