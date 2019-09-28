First-half dominance powers Villanova past UMaine football team

Villanova University scored on its first five possessions on Saturday, torching the University of Maine defense for 30 points in 21 minutes, en route to a 33-17 Colonial Athletic Association football triumph at Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Eighth-ranked Villanova improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association, while the 12th-ranked Black Bears fell to 2-3 and 0-2, respectively.

The defending CAA champion Black Bears lost just one conference game all of last season.

“[Villanova] was very, very efficient,” UMaine head coach Nick Charlton said. “They stayed ahead of the chains, especially early in the game.”

Charlton said UMaine didn’t execute on defense in the first half.

“We missed a lot of tackles,” he said.

Charlton added that UMaine hurt itself with an interception and a blocked punt that led directly to 10 Villanova points.

Justin Covington, who entered the game leading the Football Championship Subdivision with 556 rushing yards with 556, netted 118 yards on 19 carries for the Wildcats. Quarterback Daniel Smith completed 15 of 24 passes for 213 yards and a score and he also ran six times for 34 yards.

DeeWil Barlee added 54 yards on 11 carries as the Wildcats finished with 200 rushing yards on 40 attempts. Jaaron Hayek caught six passes for 70 yards.

UMaine QB Chris Ferguson threw for 347 yards and a TD on 29-for-49 accuracy but was intercepted twice. He has now thrown seven interceptions in his last three games.

The Black Bears wound up with just 68 rushing yards on 20 carries led by senior Joe Fitzpatrick (11 carries, 53 yards) but had to throw often trying to get back into the game.

Senior co-captain Jaquan Blair made a career-high 12 receptions for 120 yards for UMaine.

“He’s a very resilient kid. He’s a great leader. He is everything you would want,” Charlton said.

Earnest Edwards rolled up 140 yards on four receptions and Devin Young caught five balls for 46 yards.

UMaine outgained Villanova 423-413.

Villanova marched 80 yards on nine plays on the opening drive to take the lead for good on Barlee’s 3-yard run.

After UMaine’s first drive stalled at the Villanova 45, it took the Wildcats just two plays to extend the lead. Smith found an open Changa Hodge for a 77-yard touchdown pass.

On UMaine’s next possession, Derek Deoul’s punt was blocked by Elijah Solomon and recovered by Barlee at the UM 23. The defense stiffened and Villanova settled for Drew Kresge’s 38-yard field goal to make it 16-0.

On UMaine’s next series, Elijah Trent intercepted a Ferguson pass and the Wildcats capitalized, going 26 yards on five plays, capped by Smith’s 7-yard run.

The Black Bears failed to pick up a first down on their next possession. After a Deoul punt, the Wildcats drove 70 yards on eight plays, making it 30-0 on another 7-yard run by Smith.

Doak’s 44-yard field goal got UMaine on the board with 1:46 left in the half.

UMaine then needed only four plays and 1:21 to score with the opening drive of the second half on wide receiver Edwards’ 8-yard pass to Andre Miller. It was Edwards’ second TD pass of the season and the third of his career.

Trailing 30-10 in the third period, UMaine had two chances to close the deficit. However, two forays inside Villanova’s 25-yard line went for naught.

On the first, Ferguson’s pass to Young on fourth-and-4 from the 23 fell incomplete. On the other, Ferguson was sacked on a fourth-and-14 at the 24.

Following the sack, Villanova covered 59 yards on nine plays to set up Drew Kresge’s 24-yard field goal with 9:17 remaining.

Less than two minutes later, Drew Wiley forced a fumble by UMaine freshman Curtis Murray and recovered it to sew up the win.

Ferguson hit Edwards with a 32-yard scoring pass with 3:07 left, but UMaine was unable to recover Doak’s onside kick.

Nowoola Awopetu registered 10 tackles and Chucky Smith made nine to spark Villanova’s defense.

Taji Lowe’s nine tackles led UMaine, which was without starting linebacker Jaron Grayer (shoulder).

UMaine, which has a bye next weekend, hosts Richmond at noon on Oct. 12.

“We want to get healthy and use the bye to our advantage,” Charlton said. “It’s a long season and our expectations are very high. We’ve lost to two ranked teams (Villanova and Towson) and an FBS [Football Bowl Subdivision] team [Georgia Southern]. We want to be at a certain level.

“We’ve had two tough ones and we’ve got to turn this thing around,” he said.