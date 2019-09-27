Father of 1-year-old who died from ingesting fentanyl turns himself in to Bangor police

The father of the 1-year-old Bangor girl who died from fentanyl exposure last October turned himself in Thursday night, a week after police issued a n arrest warrant for him.

Shane Smith, 31, of Winterport faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class D crime. This is the same charge Kimberly Nelligan, the mother of the 1-year-old who died, is facing.

Smith had made arrangements with Bangor police to turn himself in last Friday but he did not keep his appointment and stopped responding to police until Thursday night, when he turned himself in at the Penobscot County Jail at about 10:30 p.m., according to a news release from Bangor police.

He will make his initial court appearance Friday. If found guilty, Smith could face one year in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

On the day of their daughter’s death — Oct. 19, 2018 — Smith and Nelligan had spent the day together with their daughter. That night, Bangor police and firefighters responded to Nelligan’s home at Holiday Trailer Park in Bangor for reports of an unresponsive child. The 1-year-old was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and pronounced dead.

According to court documents, the Maine Medical Examiner’s office later told Bangor police that the cause of death was acute fentanyl exposure, and that the child had to have ingested it in some fashion.

Smith and Nelligan initially told police that they had spent the day taking their daughter to parks in Brewer and later admitted that they had spent some time in Brownville, where they went for a drug deal, according to court documents.

In December 2018, Smith told Bangor police that he had witnessed Nelligan rub heroin residue on the baby’s gums about 15 times in the two months leading up to the 1-year-old’s death, allegedly to help the baby sleep. She had done it to her other children as well, Smith said.

Nelligan pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment and possession of a Schedule Z drug in Bangor court last Wednesday.

During his December conversation with Bangor police, Smith was being held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor. He had been arrested before for having contact with Nelligan, which violated the terms of his probation.