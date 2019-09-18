Bangor woman allegedly rubbed heroin residue on 1-year-old daughter’s gums

The Bangor woman who was arrested Tuesday in connection with her 1-year-old daughter’s death allegedly rubbed heroin residue on her daughter’s gums to help her sleep and had done the same thing to her two older children in the past, according to court documents.

Kimberly Nelligan, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning, nearly a year after her daughter was found dead in her home from what later turned out to be fentanyl exposure.

Bangor police and fire officials responded to Nelligan’s home on Oct. 10, 2018, when she reported that her baby was not breathing. The 1-year-old was found dead in the home, and her body was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is usually prescribed for severe pain but is sold illegally for its heroin-like effect, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s often cut into doses of heroin — users are generally unaware — and is 50 times more potent than heroin.

After denying that she used opioids during the initial investigation, Nelligan eventually confessed to using heroin once a week for two months before her daughter’s death, according to a police affidavit filed in court in Bangor. She told Bangor police officers that she snorted heroin that came in small baggies.

The baby’s father told Bangor police that during those two months, he had seen Nelligan rub the residue of the drug on her daughter’s gums about 15 times. The girl was having trouble sleeping, the father told police.

Nelligan allegedly told the father that she had done this to her two older children when they were babies as well, and it was not intended to hurt their 1-year-old daughter.

“You know I didn’t hurt our daughter on purpose,” Nelligan allegedly said to the father, according to the affidavit.

The Maine medical examiner’s office told Bangor police that the cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication, and that the amount of fentanyl in the 1-year-old’s system likely came from secondary exposure — for example, if a user with drug residue on her hands had then touched a baby bottle or the baby’s mouth directly. The baby had to have ingested the fentanyl in some fashion, the medical examiner’s office told Bangor police.

Nelligan is currently at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor. She is facing a child endangerment charge as well as a charge of possession of a Schedule Z drug. She is scheduled to make her first appearance in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call 211 or visit www.211maine.org.