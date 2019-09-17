Bangor woman arrested for alleged child endangerment after 1-year-old’s death last year

A Bangor woman was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a 1-year-old died from accidental fentanyl exposure almost a year ago.

Kimberly Nelligan, 33, also faces a charge of possession of a Schedule Z drug.

The child died Oct. 19, 2018, after Bangor police received a report from Holiday Trailer Park of an unresponsive child. Responding officers tried performing CPR and eventually transported the child to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where attempts to save the child were unsuccessful.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Bangor Police Department.

The post-mortem examination by the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s office determined that the child had died due to probable toxic effects of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is usually prescribed for severe pain, but is sold illegally for its heroin-like effect, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s often cut into doses of heroin and is more potent than heroin.

Nelligan was transported to the Penobscot County Jail on Tuesday, where she is currently being held without bail.

She is facing a Class D child endangerment charge, which is punishable by one year behind bars and a fine of up to $2,000. The drug possession charge is a Class E crime, punishable by a $1,000 and a jail sentence of up to 180 days.

Bangor police continue to investigate this case.