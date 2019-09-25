9 adults, 2 children displaced by Old Town fire, less than a week after downtown blaze

A fire in an apartment building on Stillwater Avenue in Old Town has displaced nine adults and two children, less than a week after a fire that burned through multiple downtown buildings left 11 people without homes.

Firefighters were continuing to battle the fire in the multi-unit building at 1144 Stillwater Ave. late Wednesday morning. Stillwater Avenue — a major Old Town artery — was closed between College Avenue and Bennoch Road before reopening shortly after 1 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, though one animal is missing, said Scott Wilcox, Old Town’s public safety director.

It is too early to determine the cause of the blaze, Wilcox said.

Ethan King and Kierstan Crosby, two residents in the unit that caught fire, were home when the blaze started. Crosby said she called the Old Town Fire Department to report it.