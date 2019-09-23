Bangor
September 23, 2019
Bangor

At least 11 now displaced by weekend Old Town fire

Courtesy of Theresa Vinson
Firefighters from several nearby towns descended on Main Street in Old Town late Saturday night after a fire broke out in the heart of the city's downtown.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

The number of people who have been displaced by the late Saturday night fire in downtown Old Town has risen to at least 11.

An American Red Cross spokeswoman said Monday morning that the organization is working with 11 people to find housing and other necessities, but added that number could rise.

No one was hurt in the weekend blaze, but it devastated several buildings in the heart of downtown Old Town, a hard blow for the little city as it works to reinvent itself, residents said Sunday.

The fire started on the third floor of 274 Main St., but the state fire investigators have been unable to access it to confirm the cause due to extensive damage at the scene, said Lee L. Miller, deputy chief of the Old Town Police Department. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Penobscot County dispatcher said just after midnight Sunday.

The flames then spread into neighboring buildings on both sides. The building at 270 Main St., adjacent to Yamas Bar and Grill, was torn down, leaving a narrow, rubble-filled gap in its place, while lots of fire damage was visible on the top floors of three neighboring buildings. That block where the fire began is home to other businesses, apartments and the Old Town Water District offices.

Miller said that Main and Water streets would remain closed Monday, and city officials are working to reopen both streets later in the day.

City of Old Town | BDN
Firefighters battle a blaze in a block of buildings in the heart of downtown Old Town. The fire began about 10 p.m. Saturday and burned into Sunday morning.


