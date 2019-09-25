Aroostook
September 25, 2019
Watch as Jessica Meir arrives at the International Space Station

By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Jessica Meir will complete her six-hour space flight Wednesday afternoon when she reaches the International Space Station, some 220 miles above the Earth.

Meir, along with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and Emirati astronaut Hazz Al Mansouri, blasted off aboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 9:57 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. They will reach the International Space Station about 3:45 p.m.

Meir, a Caribou native, is the third Mainer, and first Maine woman, to slip the surly bonds of Earth.

Comments

