Watch Maine’s Jessica Meir blast off on her first space flight

Jessica Meir, a Caribou native and member of NASA’s 21st class of astronauts, is making her first journey into space Wednesday morning.

Meir, along with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and Emirati astronaut Hazz Al Mansouri, will take off for the International Space Station aboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 9:57 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The space flight will take six hours and four orbits around the Earth before they reach the space station, some 220 miles above us, about 3:45 p.m. EDT.

This will make Meir the third Mainer, and first Maine woman, to slip the surly bonds of Earth.

