Jared Golden wants Trump-Ukraine whistleblower’s report released, but stops short of calling for impeachment

AUGUSTA, Maine — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine called for the release of a whistleblower’s report on President Donald Trump pressing Ukraine’s leader to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, but did not join other Democrats in calling for impeachment.

Golden, a Democrat, has taken a relatively careful approach with the Republican president since winning his seat in the 2nd Congressional District in 2018. He narrowly defeated a Republican incumbent in a district that Trump won in 2016.

Democratic calls for Trump’s impeachment increased in May after a public statement from Special Counsel Robert Mueller after the release of his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, but House Democrats have been reticent to push the impeachment, which would ultimately be voted on by the Republican-led Senate.

That could change after a whistleblower complaint alleged in part that Trump urged Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate if Biden misused his power by pressuring the government into firing a prosecutor general in 2014 while his son Hunter was a board member of a Ukranian gas company. There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Trump ordered aid withheld from Ukraine before a call with Zelensky in July. That aid was released in September. Administration officials told the newspaper Trump was concerned with corruption in the country and there was no link between blocking the aid and investigating the Bidens.

The acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, has refused to release the whistleblower report so far and will address the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Seven House Democrats signed a Monday letter in The Washington Post saying Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine president to investigate Biden, a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in 2020, would be an impeachable offense if true.

Golden, a Marine veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been allied with that group of freshmen members with military or intelligence backgrounds, but he didn’t go as far as they did in a Tuesday statement that said the whistleblower report must be released.

“The House of Representatives must take every action necessary to combat this administration’s stonewalling of the rule of law,” he said. “Ensuring that the (House and Senate intelligence panels) receive the full text of the whistleblower’s complaint is a necessary first step.”

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Politico on Monday she wanted to “wait until I know what really was said” to weigh in on the allegation. She said in a Tuesday statement “the law is clear” an urgent whistleblower complaint must be shared with the intelligence committees. Collins expected a briefing on the matter in the Senate Intelligence Committee later this week.

Golden said this summer that impeachment talk is part “the BS that … drives the silent majority of American insane” and is not the best way to address what his constituents need. He did say he would be willing to change his mind if new “substantive” information came to light.

Around the same time, Golden said in a Sun Journal letter impeachment would only divide the country further and play into the hands of foreign operatives, like Russia, looking to undermine the democratic process. He also said the Mueller report lacked sufficient evidence to prove the president was involved in Russian efforts to interfere with U.S. elections.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine’s 1st District, has been the only member to back impeachment proceeding so far. Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, has said there is not enough evidence against Trump to support an inquiry.

King tweeted on Sunday that the whistleblower report must be released to Congress and said the allegations are “deeply disturbing, and if true, wholly un-American.”