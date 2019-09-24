Mid-Maine
September 24, 2019
3 people hurt in Franklin County crash

Franklin County Sheriff's Office | BDN
Three people were hurt in a Monday afternoon crash in Strong after the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Three people were hurt in a Monday afternoon crash in Franklin County.

Nils Matolay, 81, of Pace, Florida, was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey on Route 4 in Strong about 4:28 p.m. when he fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle left the road and struck a telephone pole, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols said.

Matolay and his two passengers, 78-year-old Marie Bubier of Phillips, Maine, and 74-year-old Barbara Matolay of Pace, Florida, were injured in the crash, Nichols said.

Bubier was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, and the Matolays were taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, the sheriff said.

The crash remains under investigation.

 


